Tottenham Hotspur interested in Weston McKennie

Calciomercato has reported that Tottenham Hotspur have joined the likes of Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie.

McKennie, 24, completed his move to Turin from Schalke 04 in 2021 but has failed to register himself as a pivotal member of the Juve lineup. The former Serie A champions are currently in a state of financial disarray, having recorded the largest loss in Serie A history, and therefore could look to sell some of their assets and McKennie could be in line to get the axe.

Despite starting seven Serie A games this season, McKennie could leave Juventus in January as he’s one of the most sellable assets in their squad.

According to CalcioMercato, Tottenham are in the race to sign the USA midfielder while reporter Simon Phillips claims that Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in signing the 24-year-old.

“Chelsea are monitoring Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Many clubs are monitoring the 24-year-old though. Chelsea join Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Leeds United, and Aston Villa in being interested in the versatile midfielder.” (via Substack)

Transfermarkt has valued McKennie at £22.5 million, with his current deal with the Bianconeri set to expire in 2025, so he could be available for a reasonable fee.

Our View

Tottenham could look to get a deal across the line for the 34-time capped USMNT midfielder. Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have impressive connections back in Turin and thus negotiating for McKennie could be easier for the North London club.

Coming to the sporting aspect, signing McKennie would be a major boost for Conte. The North American is a box-to-box midfielder and is versatile, meaning he can operate across various systems and roles, thus providing flexibility to Conte. Not to forget, adding McKennie to the ranks would also induce competition for spots in the Spurs midfield.

At the age of 24, he still has a long way to go but has the potential to develop into a top class midfielder. However, Tottenham face plenty of competition with Man Utd among the clubs also vying for his signature.

Erik ten Hag has been tipped to further strengthen his squad over the coming windows and it seems Man Utd have also identified McKennie as a potential target.