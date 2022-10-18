Gianluca Di Marzio backs Man Utd and Arsenal to sign Gakpo

In an interview with Wettfreunde, reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has said that Manchester United and Arsenal could be possible contenders to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo in January.

The Dutchman has been in the form of his life over the past 18 months. He netted 21 goals and provided 15 assists from 47 games for PSV last season and has done even better this campaign with 13 goals and 11 assists from just 18 appearances.

With such scintillating form, he should invite plenty of interest and Di Marzio feels he would be most suited for the Premier League with his intensity and quality on the ball. The top tier journalist believes United, Arsenal or Tottenham could sign him.

He told the German publication: “I know him very well. He’s a very, very good player. When you play in the Eredivisie with PSV and Ajax, you obviously learn intensity and quality, so the Premier League is the right move for players like him. I think Manchester United, Arsenal or Tottenham.”

“It depends on what PSV want for him. I think Manchester United or Arsenal, or Tottenham, for that matter, are the right projects for a quality and intense player like him. Of course, it’s still too early to say if there is a deal or if the clubs are talking to each other. We are in October, and there is also a World Cup, so all transfers will be postponed. Each club will wait until the World Cup and see what happens.”

Gakpo would be a perfect signing for both Premier League clubs

Arsenal have been one of the surprise packages of the season and they are currently four points clear at the top of the Premier League. If they can sustain the advantage until the World Cup, the board may seriously start thinking about reinforcements that could propel them towards the league title.

Gakpo would be an amazing purchase for them despite the success of Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing. The Dutchman would be an upgrade on the emerging star with his rich vein of form. The 23-year-old can also provide an option up front in case the Gunners are without Gabriel Jesus for any reason.

Compared to Mikel Arteta’s men, United are not in the title hunt and they are under transition with manager Erik ten Hag. The minimum objective would be to finish in the top four and Gakpo would help them achieve that aim. Just like Antony on the right wing, he would be a consistent starter on the left.

Looking at the past few results for the Mancunian giants, it looks clear that they need more quality in the final third to unlock opponents, who are prepared to defend deep. As per Transfermarkt, Gakpo is valued at £31.5 million but PSV could easily demand twice the figure if he can sustain his current form.