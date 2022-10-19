Man Utd vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford tonight.

United manager Erik ten Hag has made just one change from the side that drew 0-0 with Newcastle United at the weekend but David De Gea is among those who keep their place as the Spaniard starts once again in goal.

Diogo Dalot is another who retains his place as he lines-up at right-back once again for Man Utd tonight while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane continue their partnership in the middle of the back four. Luke Shaw continues at left-back so Tyrell Malacia has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Casemiro starts once again in midfield while Fred keeps his place in the Man Utd eleven so Scott McTominay has to make-do with a place on the bench after returning from suspension. Christian Eriksen is back in the squad after recovering from illness but he’s only deemed fit enough for a substitutes role tonight against his former club.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position while Jadon Sancho and Antony start on the wings once again. Therefore, the only change from last time out sees Marcus Rashford recalled to lead the line up front. Cristiano Ronaldo drops out and joins Anthony Elanga on the bench.

Bissouma recalled

As for Tottenham, Antonio Conte has also made just one change from the side that beat Everton at the weekend so Hugo Lloris once again starts between the sticks. Cristian Romero lines-up in defence along with Eric Dier and Ben Davies so Davinson Sanchez is among the subs.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjorg keeps his place in midfield for Spurs and he’s joined by Rodrigo Bentancur and the recalled Yves Bissouma as Tottenham switch to a 3-5-2 formation against United this evening.

Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Tottenham and the Englishman is supported by Hueng-min Son so Richarlison is the man to miss out after picking up a knock against Everton.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Antony, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Son, Kane

Subs: Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Forster, Spence, Tanganga, Moura, Lenglet