Graham Potter praises Chelsea duo after Brentford draw

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was impressed with Christian Pulisic and Carney Chukwuemeka following their positive performances off the bench against Brentford.

Potter’s side had the opportunity to register a fifth successive Premier League win yesterday, but they were denied by a resolute Brentford outfit. The west London derby finished in a goalless draw.

Speaking after the stalemate, Potter was delighted for two of the club’s substitutes in Pulisic and Chukwuemeka and said that the duo ‘affected the game’. Both players created goalscoring opportunities.

He told the club’s official website: “In a game like Brentford you’re often in duels and you need physicality and he [Chukwuemeka] and Christian Pulisic did well when they came on, they affected the game.”

Pulisic was brought on after the hour mark against Brentford. The United States star was lively in his cameo appearance with three key passes and also had a shot on target punched away by David Raya.

Meanwhile, Chukwuemeka had lesser amount of possession coming off the bench, but the exciting young midfielder created one chance and nearly clinched the winner in the dying seconds of the derby.

The former Aston Villa youngster could have squared the ball for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to tap home the winner, and he will surely learn from his experience and become better and better with age.

Chelsea’s failure to win at the Gtech Community Stadium has reduced their advantage over fifth-placed Manchester United to just one point. They are scheduled to host them at the Bridge on Saturday.

Pulisic deserves to make a return to the starting line-up after yesterday’s showing. He could come in for Kai Havertz, who was once again ineffective. Potter could ponder a change of formation as well.

Raheem Sterling was never in the game from the left wing-back position and Potter needs to play his best attacking players against United. The last four meetings between them have ended in draws.