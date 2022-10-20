Arsenal eye move to sign centre-back Evan Ndicka

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are in the hunt to sign a left-sided central defender and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka has emerged as a target.

The Gunners were interested in bringing in fresh competition for Gabriel Magalhaes last summer, as they placed a firm bid for former Ajax man Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine was open to a move to the Emirates Stadium in the close season but eventually opted for Manchester United, where he reunited with manager Erik Ten Hag after they agreed to pay Ajax a huge fee.

The name of Rangers’ Calvin Bassey was discussed internally but the London side ended up bringing the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City for £30 million.

Despite the arrival of William Saliba and Zinchenko over the summer, Mikel Arteta is keen to add another weapon to his defensive ranks and the Evening Standard claims that Ndicka has emerged as a target.

The 23-year-old has played 155 games for Die Adler, while also racking up nine caps for the youth sides of France. Given that his contract runs out in the summer of 2023, Arsenal could sign him in a cut-price deal in January or wait until next summer to snap him up on a free transfer.

Frankfurt are keen to tie him down on a long-term contract. But if they are unable to do so in the coming months, selling him in January would be a rational decision, rather than losing him for nothing next summer.

Cut price deal

Ndicka is currently valued at just under £29m by Transfermarkt, but Arsenal would hope to agree a fee worth significantly less this winter given his contract situation.

The Gunners only have Gabriel as a natural left-sided center-back. While Pablo Mari is still registered as an Arsenal player, he will be expected to leave the club next summer, when his loan spell expires.

If Arsenal qualify for the Champions League in the next campaign, which they look likely to do so, Arteta is going to need more depth in his squad to compete at all levels.

Apart from a central defender, the 2020 FA Cup champions will also be expected to add at least one body in central midfield and attacking wing position.

Despite spending extortionate amounts in the last two summer windows, it appears like the Kroenke’s will continue to back Arteta and his project.