Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal play hosts to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League this evening knowing victory will secure safe passage to the knockout stages.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend. Back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner returns to make his fourth appearance in an Arsenal shirt so No.1 Aaron Ramsdale drops to the bench.

Kieran Tierney is recalled to start at left-back so Takehiro Tomiyasu moves across to right-back. Ben White drops to the bench but Oleksandr Zinchenko misses out for Arsenal once again due to a calf injury.

Rob Holding is given another run out in the middle of defence and he partners Gabriel so William Saliba is given a rest. Thomas Partey is also named among the Arsenal substitutes as Albert Sambi Lokonga is recalled in the holding role.

Granit Xhaka keeps his place in the middle of the park while Fabio Vieira is recalled to start so he’ll be looking to impress. Martin Odegaard is rested ahead of Sunday’s trip to Southampton.

Arteta has surprisingly named Gabriel Jesus in his starting eleven tonight. The Brazilian international makes his first Europa League start of the season and fans will pray he doesn’t pick up any injury issues.

Eddie Nketiah is still recalled and he may be deployed on the wing with Gabriel Martinelli only on the bench. The youngster missed training this week due to illness so hasn’t been risked from the start this evening.

Bukayo Saka does start for Arsenal once again so Arteta has named a strong frontline for the visit of PSV. Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos are among the substitutes if needed.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saliba, Cedric, Nelson, Marquinhos, Cirjan, Edwards.

PSV

Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max, Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo, Til

Subs: Drommel, Waterman, Hoever, Teze, Luuk de Jong, Madueke, Mauro Junior, El Ghazi, Branthwaite, Bakayoko, Savio, Ledezma