Expected Chelsea line-up vs Man Utd, 5 changes

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The Blues saw their four-match winning league streak end against Brentford following a goalless draw and manager Graham Potter will be aiming for a strong reply against United. There has been a share of the spoils in the last four encounters between the clubs with a couple of goalless games. Chelsea will be eager to put an end to the unwanted run.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Man Utd:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal after getting his chance due to Edouard Mendy’s injury. After his heroics against Aston Villa, he had another commanding display at Brentford with four saves. Potter has absolutely no reasons to drop him.

Defence: Thiago Silva should reclaim his regular role in the back three after being given a breather on the bench in midweek. This will automatically see Cesar Azpilicueta dropping out. Kalidou Koulibaly and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to partner Silva. The latter has yet to lose a Premier League game (24 matches) playing for Chelsea which is truly exceptional.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek should be a confirmed pick from right wing-back after Reece James’ long-term injury while Ben Chilwell is set to be reinstated from the left wing-back position. Marc Cucurella played in the role on Wednesday with Chilwell rested.

Midfield: Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic look set to be paired once again in the Chelsea midfield. Conor Gallagher got the chance in midweek, but fell ill after just 15 minutes to be replaced by Kovacic. The 2018 World Cup finalist should now be backed to reclaim his starting position alongside Jorginho against Man Utd.

Attack: Potter surprised many fans with his decision to bench Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last time out. Kai Havertz and Armando Broja, who were picked over them, barely made an impact before their substitutions.

Sterling and Aubameyang are bound to return to the starting line-up along with the in-form Mason Mount, who has two goals and four assists in his last four outings for the London giants. Christian Pulisic did turn up with a lively cameo but Potter could go with his most reliable trio in the quest to beat Manchester United.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Manchester United