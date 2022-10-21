Arteta provides update on Zinchenko, Saka & Martinelli

Arsenal will be looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Southampton at St Marys Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta has provided a team news and injury update ahead of the game which included the latest on the fitness of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Arsenal boss confirmed a triple boost with the news that the key trio could be available and in contention for the clash with Southampton this weekend.

Zinchenko has been hampered by a niggling calf injury in recent weeks which has forced him to miss seven of Arsenal’s last eight games in all competitions. However, the Ukrainian international is back in training and Arteta says he is close to making his return to first team action, with the Spaniard refusing to rule him out of the trip to Southampton.

Martinelli missed training earlier this week due to illness and was only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench during Arsenal’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday night.

The Brazilian international was only introduced as a late substitute during the 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta says Martinelli is ‘fine’ and will therefore be available this weekend.

Arsenal were given a scare when Saka went down needing treatment midway through the second half after taking a kick to his calf. The youngster was able to continue but was seen limping towards the end of the game.

Arteta said after the match that Saka would need to be assessed but the Gunners boss has provided a positive update this afternoon after telling reporters the 21-year-old is ‘okay’.

Mikel Arteta says Oleksandr Zinchenko is in contention to face Southampton. He also says Gabriel Martinelli is fine and says he believes Bukayo Saka is okay following a knock in the UEFA Europa League last night. #SOUARS — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) October 21, 2022

Zinchenko’s return would come as a huge boost to Arsenal as he settled well following his summer move from Man City before picking up this untimely calf injury. We’ll have to wait and see whether he’s brought straight back into the squad but after several weeks on the sidelines, a place on the bench is probably the best he can hope for.

Saka and Martinelli’s availability this weekend will also be vitally important for Arsenal as Arteta doesn’t have too many top class back-up options on the wings if either player was ruled out.

Both Saka and Martinelli have been instrumental in Arsenal’s excellent early season form so it’s a huge relief that they are expected to face Southampton. The Gunners can at least maintain their four point lead over Man City with a win at St Marys.