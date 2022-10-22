Chelsea vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Blues boss Graham Potter has made four changes from the side that drew away to Brentford in midweek but Kepa Azzizabalaga keeps his place in goal. Trevoh Chalobah also retains his place in defence but Thiago Silva is given a recall after being rested last time out.

Kalidou Koulibaly is the man to make way as Cesar Azpilicueta retains his place in the backline. Marc Cucurella also starts once again while Ben Chilwell is recalled after being rested for Chelsea’s trip to Brentford.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho start once again for the hosts while Mason Mount gets another start following his excellent recent run of form. Conor Gallagher is the man to drop to the bench.

Kai Havertz and Armando Broja also drop out with Pierre-Emerick Auabmeyang and Raheem Sterling recalled to the starting eleven. Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are named among the Chelsea substitutes.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has made just one change from the side that beat Tottenham on Wednesday night. David De Gea starts once again between the sticks while the back four is made up of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Casemiro keeps his place in midfield but Christian Eriksen is recalled after only being fit enough for the bench in midweek. Fred is the man to drop out despite scoring Man Utd’s winning goal against Spurs.

Antony and Jadon Sancho keep their places on the wings for United while Bruno Fernandes starts in the attacking midfield role once again. Marcus Rashford leads the line up front in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang

Subs: Kovacic, Pulisic, Mendy, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Chukwuemeka

Man Utd

de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, Heaton, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Iqbal