Southampton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s

Arsenal can move clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday night. Aaron Ramsdale is recalled after being rested in midweek so Matt Turner drops to the bench.

Ben White is also back in the starting eleven after being named among the Arsenal substitutes against PSV. White starts at right-back today so Takehiro Tomiyasu moves across to left-back. That means Kieran Tierney drops to the bench.

Thomas Partey was given a breather in the Europa League game on Thursday but he’s recalled to start today so Albert Sambi Lokonga has to settle for a place on the bench at St Mary’s.

Granit Xhaka scored the winner against PSV and the Swiss international keeps his place once again in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard is recalled to captain the Gunners today so Fabio Vieira drops out.

Bukayo Saka has passed a late fitness test and is fit to start on the right flank for Arsenal after recovering from a minor calf issue that he picked up against PSV.

Gabriel Martinelli returns to start on the left wing while Gabriel Jesus leads the line up front once again. That means Eddie Nketiah drops to the bench where he’s joined by Marquinhos and Reiss Nelson.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Ward-Prowse. S Armstrong, Aribo, A Armstrong.

Subs: McCarthy, Adams, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott, Finnigan, Payne.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos.