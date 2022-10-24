Arsenal learn the asking fee for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Calciomercato has reported that Arsenal are lining-up an approach for Mykhaylo Mudryk as Mikel Arteta targets a move for the £30m-rated Shakhtar Donetsk winger.

Mudryk, popularly dubbed as the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’, has been on the radar of the Gunners for several months. Arteta’s side were strongly linked this past summer but failed to formalise their interest after learning Shakhtar’s valuation of £26 million (€30 million).

Since then, the prospect has racked up impressive displays in the Champions League this season and the Ukrainian side have reportedly increased their valuation to £30 million.

In August, the Mirror reported that it was Brentford that came the closest to signing the 21-year-old but the Bees could not get the deal across the line. Now, the source has reported that Juventus are also in the race to sign Mudryk and have already made contact with his representatives.

Arsenal can feel assured knowing that in a recent interview with CBS Sports, Mudryk himself opened the door to a move to Arsenal.

Yes, I think every guy dreams about playing in the Premier League,” “Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play. “Yes, from my side, I can’t say no, but a transfer is not only my decision.” (CBS Sports)

It looks like Mudryk could get the opportunity to join Arsenal as CalcioMercato claims that the Gunners are ready to make an approach for the winger with Arteta keen to get a deal done this winter.

Mudryk must be signed

Mudryk has been in red-hot form this season and has shown that he can be consistent. It is still too early to pass any verdict but the signs are promising and Arsenal should be leading the charge to sign Mudryk.

This season Mudryk has made 10 appearances for Shakhtar and has managed to net five goals and register seven assists. His performances in the UEFA Champions League have not gone unnoticed and it explains why the interest surrounding him is mounting.

Mudryk could flourish in Arteta’s system. He is a pure winger and could add depth and competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. He is still an unpolished product but under the right guidance, he has the potential to develop into a top class winger.

It’s only a matter of time before other teams begin to enquire about the player so Arsenal should look to get ahead of the rest of the pack by completing a deal for Mudryk this January.