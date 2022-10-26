Arsenal and Liverpool eye swoop to sign Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs eyeing a move to sign Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer when his contract with Crystal Palace expires next summer, according to 90min.

Zaha has been Palace’s best player over the past few years and has established himself as a club legend following his move from Manchester United back in 2014.

The 29-year-old has scored 88 goals and provided a further 74 assists in his 440 appearances to help the Eagles maintain their status as a Premier League club.

He’s started this season well having netted 5 times in 10 appearances so far and the Ivory Coast international is an integral part of Patrick Vieira’s starting eleven.

However, Zaha’s future at Selhurst Park is in serious doubt as he’s in the final year of his contract and is no closer to signing an extension. 90min says Crystal Palace’s offer has been left unsigned on the table for almost two years and Zaha is now assessing other options ahead of a possible free transfer move next summer.

There will be no shortage of takers as the report says Arsenal and Liverpool are among a host of top clubs who are showing a keen interest in signing Zaha.

Battle

Mikel Arteta is actively looking to strengthen his options out wide as he desperately needs support for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. 90min says Arteta is a big admirer of Zaha’s and Arsenal are now plotting a move for the attacker.

Liverpool are also being kept aware of the players situation and the Merseysiders could launch a move of their own to sign Zaha as Jurgen Klopp looks to further strengthen his ranks following a disappointing start to the season.

However, the English giants could face stiff competition as 90min claims that Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also eyeing a move to sign Zaha if he leaves Palace.

Zaha is keen to play in the Champions League so finishing in the top four could be vital for Arsenal and Liverpool if they want to win the race for his signature.

The likelihood is Zaha will leave on a free next year but Palace may try to cash-in this winter while they can still secure a fee. The former England youth international is currently valued at £34m by Transfermarkt but the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool would hope to agree a bargain deal in January given his contract situation.