Arsenal ready to splash £50m on two new January signings

Arsenal chiefs will hand Mikel Arteta £50m to spend in January and the Gunners boss is targeting two signings to bolster his squad, according to The Sun.

Arsenal have enjoyed a superb start to the new season as they sit top of both the Premier League and the Europa League having won 13 of their 15 games in all competitions so far.

However, Arteta knows there is a long season ahead and he’s been overly reliant on a core group of players. Key stars such as Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been forced to play several Europa League group games.

The likes of Saka and Xhaka have featured in all 15 games so far this season, and some poor second half performances in the league recently have led to suggestions some players are beginning to feel the strain.

Thankfully, Arteta knows he needs to add more depth to his squad if Arsenal are going to compete on all fronts this season, and The Sun says owner Stan Kroenke is ready to hand his manager £50m to spend in January.

Arsenal are short in the middle of the park after failing to land a new central midfielder in the summer, and the newspaper says Arteta is ready to renew his interest in Palmeiras star Danilo this winter.

The Gunners were keen to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but Palmeiras refused to sell while they were still involved in the Copa Libertadores. The Brazilian season will finish next month so Arsenal are ready to try again and The Sun claims the North Londoners will launch a £26m bid to land Danilo in January.

Double swoop

The South American is highly rated in his homeland and would provide vital competition for the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka if Arsenal were able to get a deal done this winter.

Arteta is also in the market for another winger as he desperately needs cover for Saka and Martinelli. The Sun says Arsenal are showing a keen interest in Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk while Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino is also on their radar.

The young duo are two of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and the report suggests they would cost in the region of £25m. However, Mudryk’s valuation is likely to be a lot higher given his sensational performances in the Champions League this season.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks like Arsenal are going to be busy in January and it would be excellent business if they could snap-up Danilo and Mudryk.