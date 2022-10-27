Journalist confirms Arsenal’s interest in Evan Ndicka

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in signing Evan Ndicka and claims they’ve already done the ‘legwork’ ahead of a possible move for the Eintracht Frankfurt defender.

Mikel Arteta has built an impressive young side at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal currently sit top of both the Premier League and their Europa League group having won 13 of their 15 games so far this season.

However, the Spanish coach is still looking to further strengthen his squad and another left-footed centre-back is on the agenda. Gabriel Magalhaes is Arsenal’s first choice in that position but there are no left-footed alternatives to compete with the Brazilian international.

Ben White, William Saliba and Rob Holding are all right footed and prefer to play on the right side of the two centre-back positions, so Arteta is looking to balance things out by signing another leftie.

Ndicka has emerged as a prime target in recent weeks and the Evening Standard reported earlier this month that Arsenal are showing a keen interest in signing the Frankfurt star.

Ben Jacobs has now confirmed Arsenal’s interest with the CBS Sports journalist claiming the Gunners have already been working behind the scenes ahead of a possible swoop. Jacobs says Arsenal have done their ‘legwork’ and ‘due diligence’ on Ndicka but will face stiff competition from rival clubs in England in across Europe.

Legwork

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“Arsenal like the player. They’ve certainly done their legwork and their due diligence and their scouting on him. “There’s a lot of interest in the player, not just from the Premier League but from all across Europe as well.”

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is showing no indication he’ll sign an extension leading to reports that he’ll leave the club either in January or on a free transfer next summer.

Frankfurt may decide to cash-in this winter if a new deal isn’t signed soon. Ndicka is currently valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt but Arsenal may hope to agree a cut-price fee in January given his contract situation.

The 6ft 4in centre-back has developed into one of the most highly-rated defenders in the Bundesliga since joining Frankfurt from Auxerre in 2018 so it’s no wonder he’s attracting interest.

Arteta has reportedly been handed a £50m budget for the winter window but the Arsenal boss is also on the look out for a central midfielder and winger. Therefore, signing Ndicka at a bargain price would appeal to the Gunners hierarchy as it would leave more funds in the kitty to put towards other targets.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Ndicka would be a superb addition to Arteta’s squad if Arsenal could win the race for his signature.