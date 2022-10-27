Arsenal quoted huge price for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk have slapped a price tag of a whopping £87m on Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 21-year-old attracted a lot of attention from English Premier League clubs in the summer, but eventually, a move failed to materialize. Everton had a £30 million bid rejected, while Arsenal reportedly contacted his agent about a possible move.

The young attacking winger is enjoying an impressive Champions League campaign, in which he has scored three goals and assisted two in just five appearances. If the player wasn’t on the radar before, he is now.

Shakhtar deputy Sporting Director, Carlo Nicolini, was recently asked about the interest in their prized asset. The 52-year-old confirmed Arsenal’s interest and stated that it will take the “right price” for the club to even consider selling.

“There are many English candidates, there is the Spanish on duty, the French on duty, but now it takes the right amount to take him away. Together with Mbappè, Leao, and Vinicius, Mudryk is the strongest player in that position,” Nicolini told CalcioMercato,

“Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away.”

Huge fee

The talent of Mudryk has now come to be known by the majority of football fans who watch the Champions League on a regular basis. “Generational talent, “unstoppable,” and “amazing” are a few words that are uttered in the same sentence as Mudryk’s. And club director Nicolini is just another name who believes the same after slapping a huge £87m [€100m] price tag on his head.

He continued:

“Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures. Not even for €50 million, we don’t even call the president to communicate the offer. We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100 million.”

If the current UPL champions don’t budge on their asking price, Arsenal can forget about signing the talented youngster. The quoted fee of at least £87m would be a club record deal and is beyond their financial capabilities right now.

Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino is another name that has been mentioned by several news outlets. And they might be forced to look into alternatives that can be bought at a more reasonable price.