Man Utd interested in Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams

Football Insider has revealed that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

Erik ten Hag is looking to address his midfield issues and build for the future and Adams has emerged as a potential option for the United boss. The Red Devils are said to hold a long-term interest in the United States star since his days with RB Leipzig.

Adams joined Leeds United this summer for a fee of £20 million with the Yorkshire club signing the 23-year-old as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips – who joined Manchester City in the summer.

Adams is on ten Hag’s shortlist for potential central midfield candidates. The youngster has been impressive at Elland Road with his playing style, energy, and his attitude on and off the ball, and thus it is no surprise why Manchester United are tracking him. The prospect has been valued at £32 million by FootballTransfers.

Adams must be signed

Adams is an excellent long-term option and if ten Hag wants to start building his midfield for the future, the Leeds United midfielder would be a good place to start.

He has an excellent work-rate and can play as a holding midfielder while also being able to progress further up on the pitch as a central midfielder. He is one of the brighter prospects in the United States as well as in Europe and therefore one should not be surprised if United do end up moving for him.

Adams likes to play short passes and tackling is his strong suit. While ten Hag did sign Casemiro this past summer, the former Real Madrid midfielder is already 30 and it is not logical to count on him in the long run.

This season Adams has averaged an impressive 4.1 tackles per game this season while also making 1.3 interceptions on average. He had featured in each of Leeds’ games (10) before picking up a muscle injury which saw him miss the outing against Fulham last week.