Arsenal interest in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini has confirmed that Arsenal want to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk but they face competition from Man City.

As quoted on Calciomercato, Nicolini confirmed that Shakhtar value Mudryk more than what Manchester United paid for Brazilian winger Antony this past summer (£86m/€100m). Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the final week of the summer window but a move failed to materialise. The Ukrainian talent, however, did admit that he dreams of playing in the Premier League and that it would be difficult for him to turn Arsenal down.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season and has lit up the UEFA Champions League for his side this term. Mudryk has scored three times and has registered two assists in Europe this season. His impressive displays across all competitions have earned him the attention of top European clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City.

Nicolini told CalcioMercato:

“Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away. There are many English candidates, there are the Spanish on duty, the French on duty, but now it takes the right amount to take him away. Together with [Kylian] Mbappe, [Rafael] Leao and Vinicius [Junior], Mudryk is the strongest player in that position,” “Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures. Not even for €50m, we don’t even call the president to communicate the offer. We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m. We are not obliged to sell, we do not want to make phenomena. We don’t want to shoot figures that aren’t realistic. But in this team, he is the most decisive. If you want to take on certain players who make a difference in the top clubs, you also need the right money.” (Via Calciomercato.it program, TV Play)

Our View

Manchester City’s interest in signing Mudryk is surprising as there were hardly any rumours in the summer linking the Sky Blues to the forward. That being said, it will be a big blow to Arsenal if City have entered the race to sign Mudryk.

The Gunners should consider going all out for Mudryk next summer as the winger could flourish under Arteta. The Gunners boss needs another wide player to compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and Mudryk could be a key addition to his squad.

He is a mercurial and dazzling forward who can operate as a pure winger as well as an attacking midfielder. This season, he has registered seven goals and two assists across all competitions (21 appearances).

Arsenal, however, would be mindful of splashing a large sum on Mudryk with only a season worth’s of impressive displays behind him. The price tag slapped by Shakhtar on their prized asset could well ward off any potential suitors.

There is very little chance of Arsenal paying £86m+ for Mudryk, while City are also unlikely to splash that kind of money on a player who wouldn’t improve their first team. So, Shakhtar will need to be more realistic with their valuation if the youngster is to secure a move to the Premier League.