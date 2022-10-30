Arsenal can sign Man Utd target Cody Gakpo for just £25m

The Express has reported that Arsenal could beat Manchester United to the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo for a bargain £25m fee this winter.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Gakpo this past summer but Mikel Arteta decided to pursue another central midfielder instead, having three bids shot down for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. Manchester United were also heavily linked with a move for Gakpo but instead decided to sign Antony from Ajax.

The Dutch international recently revealed that he held several conversations with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag over a potential move before the Red Devils decided to go for the Brazilian forward.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United continue to be linked with Gakpo ahead of the winter window. The duo have been handed a big boost as the Express cite a report from De Telegraaf that claims PSV need to end the season in profits and could, therefore, be forced to sell Gakpo this January should an offer worth £25 million arrive.

The Express suggests that Arsenal could now beat United to a bargain deal for Gakpo as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in support for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka during the January window.

Gakpo is currently one of the most in-form players in Europe and the Dutchman has already registered 27 goal contributions [13 goals, 14 assists] this season. Gakpo helped PSV beat Arsenal last week and was impressive with his bursts of pace, carrying a significant goal threat whenever he advanced with the ball.

Gakpo’s stock is expected to rise post the Qatar World Cup where he will have the opportunity to announce himself on the grandest stage of all. That being said, it will be difficult for PSV to reject any significant offers for him this January due to their financial state.

Competition

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy recently revealed that Gakpo has not only attracted interest from England but from throughout Europe, so the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd will face further competition.

“It’s not only Premier League clubs after him. Of course, with the quality he is showing the form he is having over the last three or four months; it’s been exceptional.” “His stats, his assists and goals that he’s been involved in, of course draw the attention of the best clubs in European football. The good thing about him, his age, he is only 23 years old, he is fully focusing on his career, becoming a better player, captaining PSV, giving the club the best he can.” “He is focusing on having a great World Cup, where he is also playing games for the [Netherlands] national team under [Louis] van Gaal. For him, he is in a fantastic moment and he wants to continue that. When the time comes he will make decisions.” (via Express)

Arteta is currently building a solid project at Emirates Stadium; the fruits of which are evident this season with Arsenal currently sitting at top of the Premier League table.

The 23-year-old is yet to hit his prime and to get a player of his quality for a bargain fee of £25 million would be excellent business. He is versatile and can play anywhere across the frontline. He would not only provide a different dimension to the Arsenal attack but also add depth and competition to Arteta’s ranks.

Arteta is in with a real chance to land one of the brighter attacking prospects in Europe and the North London club should move quickly if they are to beat the likes of Man Utd to the forward’s signature in January.