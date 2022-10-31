Man Utd set their sights on landing Max Aarons

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have earmarked Norwich City’s Max Aarons as a potential target to reinforce the right-back department.

United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the specialist right-back options, but the latter has played just four minutes of first-team football. Wan-Bissaka could be shown the exit door in January but for that to happen, manager Erik ten Hag may want a suitable replacement.

Football Insider now claim that Aarons has emerged as one of the top names for Ten Hag’s side ahead of the winter transfer window and he could be available for around £15 million. The 22-year-old had played every Championship game for Norwich this campaign until being dropped last weekend.

Upgrade

Dalot has been Ten Hag’s preferred pick for the right-back position this season. The Portugal star has started every game for United and appears to be beaming in confidence. He recently put up a strong defensive shift versus West Ham, putting the ball out of danger countless times.

Apart from his defensive resolve, he has also been decent foraying into the final third with one goal and two assists. He is clearly the manager’s favourite at the moment, but Man Utd need a quality back-up in the squad as there is already a heavy workload on Dalot with barely any rest.

Wan-Bissaka was considered as a solution after he stayed beyond the summer transfer deadline, but Ten Hag has mostly ignored him. The 24-year-old is gifted with superb tackling skills but appears one-dimensional as he struggles to deliver long balls, crosses or link-up play in attack.

Aarons would provide a balance between defence and attack. He is strong with his tackling, interceptions and clearances, but also likes to make regular forward runs. His form has been average lately but at 22, he has room to develop and cut down on any weaknesses in his game.