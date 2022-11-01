Expected Chelsea line-up vs Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea will play hosts to Dinamo Zagreb in Wednesday’s Champions League group stage clash.

The London giants are already through to the round of 16 of the European competition with the top spot in their group, but manager Graham Potter will be aiming for a victory after the humiliating 4-1 Premier League loss to former club Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Team News:

Chelsea are expected to be without Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana, who are carrying long-term injuries. They will also be missing Kepa Arrizabalaga with a minor foot injury. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic did not train earlier today, but Potter said that it was precautionary. Kalidou Koulibaly could return from a knee injury tomorrow, provided there is no reaction from today’s training session.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Dinamo Zagreb:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga capitalised on Edouard Mendy’s injury to become a regular starter last month, but the tables may have now turned. Arrizabalaga was substituted midway through the Brighton loss with an injury of his own. Having missed training today, Mendy looks set for his first Chelsea start since September and has the chance to become the number one again.

Defence: Thiago Silva should be rested for the game with a view to the London derby against Arsenal on Sunday. Cesar Azpilicueta could come in his place in the back three. Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella should keep their places alongside the captain. Koulibaly has just returned from a knee issue and could make his return off the bench.

The experiment of playing Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in the wing-back positions at Brighton simply failed to work out. Ben Chilwell, who is a specialist at left wing-back, should return to the XI and it could be Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back. The Blues graduate has played multiple times in the role in James’ absence.

Midfield: Jorginho has been in-and-out of the line-up in recent weeks but he is still one of the club’s best ball distributors in the squad. The Italian should reclaim his starting spot tomorrow and he could be accompanied by loan signing Denis Zakaria for his maiden club appearance. The Swiss was signed on September 1 but has not played a single minute thus far.

Attack: Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could all be rested or benched with a key game against Arsenal ahead. Armando Broja, who accompanied Potter in today’s press conference, should lead the line. Behind him, we may see Hakim Ziyech get a rare start. Alongside them could be Christian Pulisic, who has much to prove. The United States has failed to impress when he has started games.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Dinamo Zagreb