Diogo Dalot offered to Barcelona by Jorge Mendes

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is one of the players that has been offered to Barcelona by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

The 23-year-old has been one of United’s most important players this season and he has started every game for them under manager Erik ten Hag. Despite this, there has been regular speculation regarding his future, considering his contract expires in June 2023.

United have the option to keep Dalot for the 2023/24 campaign but Mundo Deportivo claim that the right-back is one of the players that has been endorsed by Mendes to Barcelona. N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Youri Tielemans are other Premier League stars mentioned.

New contract

Barcelona’s current financial situation means that they could rely on free transfers next summer. Kante, Jorginho and Tielemans could be available on Bosman deals but it won’t be the same for Dalot. United are expected to activate the 12-month option to keep him.

They would need to pay a reasonable fee of around £25.2 million (Transfermarkt valuation) to sign him, but that could also depend on him turning down a fresh contract at Old Trafford. Judging by his campaign so far, the chances of him snubbing a new deal appears unlikely.

After struggling to break out for three years, Dalot has finally become the first-choice right-back at United ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Ten Hag firmly believes in his abilities and recently praised him as a ‘really good‘ defender for his superb transition between attack and defence.

There will be more competition in future as the Premier League giants secure another quality right-back but for now, Dalot has the position for himself ahead of Wan-Bissaka. The latter has had a drastic downfall in his United career since the start of 2022.

This season, he has played just four minutes which came during the 2-1 win over Liverpool in September.