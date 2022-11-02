Saka and Zinchenko train with Arsenal first team today

Arsenal have been handed a major double injury boost as Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been spotted in training on Wednesday afternoon.

Saka gave Arsenal, and England, a huge scare after limping out of Sunday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest with an apparent ankle injury that he sustained midway through the first half.

Mikel Arteta admitted the attacker would need to be assessed before the extent of the injury was known, but Saka left the Emirates Stadium on Sunday without the need of crutches or a protective boot leading to hopes the issue wasn’t serious.

It seems those hopes were well placed as Saka has been photographed taking part in training with the rest of the first team squad at London Colney today.

The Gunners squad have been holding an open training session in front of the media ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League group stage clash with FC Zurich, and several journalist are reporting of Saka’s presence on the training pitch.

Arsenal out training at London Colney and Bukayo Saka is there. Good news for Arsenal and England. pic.twitter.com/ux9eGloma4 — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) November 2, 2022

In another boost for Arsenal, Zinchenko also took part in training today as he steps-up his recovery from a niggling calf injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.

The Ukrainian international has made just one appearance since early September due to the calf complaint but it looks as though the former Manchester City full-back is now close to making his first team return.

It remains to be seen whether Zinchenko or Saka will be risked against Zurich tomorrow night. Arsenal are already qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and just need to match PSV’s result against Bodo/Glimt to secure top spot.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta may give the duo the night off against Zurich in order to give them more time to recover ahead of Sunday afternoon’s huge Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mohamed Elneny was also in training today as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury but Matt Turner and Emile Smith Rowe remain on the sidelines with groin injuries.

Here is further footage of Saka and Zinchenko in training today:

Good news. Bukayo Saka makes his way out for training here at London Colney. pic.twitter.com/V4BXjalTUa — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 2, 2022