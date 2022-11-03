Denis Zakaria should make Premier League debut vs Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria should be rewarded with his maiden Premier League start following an impressive debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night.

The Switzerland international was Chelsea’s last signing of the summer transfer window as he arrived from Juventus on a season-long loan. However, no one would have predicted that he would have to wait for two more months to make his first appearance for the club.

Against Zagreb, Zakaria finally made his first competitive appearance for the London giants and it was one to remember as he scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win. Aside from his strike in the 30th minute, the Swiss also showed his class with his distribution over 70 minutes.

According to SofaScore, the 25-year-old completed 39 out of 40 passes (98% accuracy) while making two interceptions and winning three duels. He lost possession on only four occasions while drawing three fouls from the opposition. It was a fine display from the Swiss.

Zakaria was substituted with a knock but manager Graham Potter revealed in his post-match press conference that he should be alright. Potter now has a big decision to make on whether to start the midfielder when Chelsea entertain Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues manager has been known for rewarding good performances. Kai Havertz was reinstated into the starting line-up last month after his winning strike against Red Bull Salzburg. Zakaria definitely deserves to make his full Premier League debut on the back of yesterday’s showing.

Chelsea have lost their last two home matches against London rivals Arsenal. They have a point to prove in Sunday’s early kick-off. Potter needs to get his team selection right. He could revert to three at the back for defensive stability. Thiago Silva will return but Ben Chilwell is sadly out after picking up a hamstring injury yesterday.