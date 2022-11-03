Graham Potter confirms double Chelsea injury blow

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has confirmed a double injury blow ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants faced Dinamo Zagreb in a dead-rubber Champions League game last night but Potter still decided to pick a strong starting line-up. Kalidou Koulibaly made his return from a knee injury while Denis Zakaria finally made his first appearance after his loan move from Juventus.

Chelsea managed to finish off their group stage campaign on a high with a 2-1 victory, but it came at a cost with Chilwell picking up a hamstring injury right at the end. Speaking after the game, Potter confirmed the setback and was unsure whether the England star would make the World Cup.

“It’s a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening, I think. It’s a blow, to see him pull up like that is not a great sight. So fingers crossed that when we get it scanned it isn’t as bad, as it can be not severe. I think you’d have to say there are worries about him being okay for the World Cup.” Via Chelseafc.com

Potter has had back luck with injuries since becoming Chelsea’s manager. Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante and Reece James are sidelined for the long-term and unfortunately, Chilwell could now join the list, judging by how he needed to be helped off the field at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Apart from Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga is also expected to miss the weekend’s London derby against Mikel Arteta’s men. The Spaniard was on crutches as a precaution for his foot injury and Potter has confirmed that he won’t be in the matchday squad to face Arsenal in Sunday’s game.

“No he won’t be okay for Sunday. It’s only precautionary [to use crutches] to keep the weight off his foot. He’s progressing well but won’t be available for Sunday.” Via Metro

Hence, Chelsea are expected to be without five key players against Arsenal this weekend. Mateo Kovacic missed yesterday’s game too, but Potter clarified in his pre-match press conference that the Croatian missed a training session, only as a precaution for a minor calf concern.