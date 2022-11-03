Man Utd ready to launch £100m bid for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have made Jude Bellingham their first choice transfer target and are preparing a £100m move for the Borussia Dortmund star, according to reports via The Sun.

Bellingham has developed into one of the most sought-after players in world football since joining Dortmund in 2020 and he’s now a vital part of their starting eleven having contributed 9 goals and 2 assists in his 19 appearances so far this season.

The 19-year-old is also expected to be an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s England team at the upcoming World Cup where a whole host of suitors will be keeping a close eye on his progress.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid have all been linked with Bellingham in recent months but it appears they will face further competition as Manchester United’s name has now been thrown in the ring.

The Sun are citing a report from the Mirror that claims Erik ten Hag has identified Bellingham as his primary transfer target for 2023 and the United boss is now desperate to try and lure him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd were keen on the teenage prodigy when he left Birmingham in 2020 and former boss Sir Alex Ferguson even gave him a personal tour of their Carrington training facilities.

Renewed interest

It wasn’t enough as the midfielder still opted to join Dortmund but Manchester United are now ready to renew their interest and try again to finally get their hands on the talented youngster.

The Sun claims that United are preparing a £100m offer for Bellingham, with the clubs hierarchy ready to back the Dutchman with funds to try and build a squad capable of competing for major trophies.

However, Man Utd know they must qualify for the Champions League next season to stand a chance of winning the race for his signature. The Red Devils are facing a fierce battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League and are third favourites behind Arsenal and Barcelona to win the Europa League.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but obviously it would be a major coup if United were able to land Bellingham ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Madrid and Man City.