Arsenal keeping tabs on Villareal star Alex Baena

Journalist Ekrem Konur has confirmed on Twitter that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

Aston Villa are also interested in signing the Spaniard, whose contract at the Estadio de La Ceramica runs until 2027. Reports in September also suggested that Liverpool were eyeing a move for Baena, who has got a reasonable release clause in his deal with the Yellow Submarine. It will take £30.6 million (€35 million) for any potential suitors to buy out Baena’s contract.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and registered four assists in his 18 appearances for the Spanish outfit this season. Those are impressive numbers considering that Villarreal are currently struggling in eighth in La Liga, having scored only 14 goals in the Spanish top flight. Baena has scored 28.5% (four goals) of Villarreal’s league goals.

The report from Sport back in September also revealed that Manchester City and Chelsea were also keeping tabs on the prospect. Therefore, Arsenal could face stiff competition and face a fierce race among the Premier League’s elite for the player’s signature.

Our View

Arsenal must look to get this deal across the line. Baena has been highly impressive this season and has shown a level of maturity that one would not expect from a 21-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is likely to benefit from signing Baena as he’s a versatile player. His natural position is the left flank but he can also drop down to central midfield if required. The Spaniard will provide depth and competition to Arteta’s ranks which will ultimately benefit the North London club as they try to compete in all competitions during the second half of the season.

It is unclear if Villarreal would want to sell one of their key players in January but with a reasonable release clause inserted in his contract, Arsenal know they can buy Baena this winter if they’re prepared to pay around £30m.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but the youngster would be an exciting addition to the Gunners squad and has the potential to flourish in Arteta’s system if he moves to North London.