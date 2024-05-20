Arsenal will make formal move for Kadioglu next month



According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Arsenal will begin official contacts with Fenerbahce to sign left-back Ferdi Kadioglu next month.

The Gunners have been linked with the Turkish defender for the past few weeks and it was recently reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri that discussions are underway over personal terms.

Takvim now report that Arsenal plan to send officials in June to begin official contacts with Fenerbahce. The Super Lig outfit are open to negotiating the defender’s transfer for over £26 million.

Kadioglu is keen on making the switch to north London with the Gunners, provided a suitable agreement is reached.

Talented player

The 24-year-old has been brilliant from the left-back position for Fenerbahce this season despite being right-footed. He has registered 3 goals and 5 assists in 50 games, but has also impressed with his defensive work.

Kadioglu has won 5.9 duels and 2 tackles per league outing. He has averaged 6.5 recoveries with 1.6 clearances. The Turkish star has also excelled in the final third with 1.6 dribbles per appearance.

The left-back has also been good with the ball at his feet. If Arsenal were to sign him this summer, there could be a possible departure, considering the vast options in the position in the current first-team squad.

Arsenal had Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu as their first-team choices at left-back in the recently-concluded campaign. Out of the trio, Zinchenko appears likely to be offloaded.

The Ukrainian star was far from his best during the 2023/24 season and he could make way for Kadioglu, who is better defensively. Judging by the player’s stance, a deal could be straightforward if a transfer fee can be agreed.

Apart from a left-back, Arsenal could be in the transfer market for a new central defender. Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato has been linked lately and he could be seen as a possible upgrade on Kiwior to provide competition to Gabriel Magalhaes.