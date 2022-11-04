Arsenal and Man Utd interested in signing Milan Skriniar

90min has revealed that Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and have already held talks with his agent.

Skriniar is out of contract next summer and has so far failed to pen a new deal with the Nerazzurri despite the Italian outfits best efforts to tie him down to a new contract.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move this past summer with French outfit Paris Saint-Germain said to have made a £60.5 million offer to convince Inter to part ways with their current skipper.

The Slovakian will be officially allowed to negotiate a pre-transfer agreement with any potential suitor that might approach him after January 1. Inter are worried by the growing interest of the Premier League’s elite clubs in the central defender with 90min reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs who have already held talks with the players agent to discuss a possible move.

The source names Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are other potential suitors while PSG are still interested so Arsenal and United will face tough competition to sign Skriniar if he leaves the San Siro.

Huge battle

One of Man Utd’s major concerns in recent years has been their backline. Summer signing Lisandro Martinez has been a terrific addition but injuries and form have meant that he has not had a stable partner. Erik ten Hag is eyeing another defender and it looks like he’s set his sights on Skriniar.

However, Mikel Arteta is building a talented young squad at the Emirates Stadium but Arsenal are still being linked with central defenders as the Spanish coach wants more competition for Gabriel and it appears Skriniar is also on his radar.

Skriniar is one of the best central defenders in Europe and has been the backbone of the Inter team in recent years. He’s played a key role in their impressive form and was a rock during the two legs against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this season.

He’s a ball-playing defender and could easily slot into Arteta or ten Hag’s system, and he also has the physical attributes to succeed in England.

If Skriniar doesn’t agree a new deal with Inter soon, the Italians may look to cash-in this winter while they can still get a decent fee rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

The player is currently valued at around £57m by Transfermarkt but the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd would look to drive that price down and secure a cut-price deal in January given his contract situation.