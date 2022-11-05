Man Utd plan to sign Cody Gakpo in January

According to Rudy Galetti, Manchester United will look to finalise an agreement to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo during the January transfer window.

The Dutch forward was a leading transfer target for United over the summer before they prioritised a deal for Antony from Ajax. Gakpo has continued to be linked with the club and the 23-year-old recently confirmed that he spoke with manager Erik ten Hag more than once over a summer move.

Galetti now claims that United will back their manager midway through the campaign and the attacking department is the priority. The club are prepared to finalise a deal with PSV for Gakpo, who has registered a stunning 13 goals and 16 assists from 22 appearances this season.

Must buy

United looked like signing Gakpo and Antony this summer but ran out of budget after spending £86 million to land the latter from Ajax before the deadline. Antony has been decent with three goals from 11 appearances but Gakpo could have been a much better purchase with his versatility.

The Dutch star has been a left winger for PSV in recent years but he is pretty versatile. He can also operate on the right flank or lead the attack. Compared to him, Antony is rather a one-dimensional player, who has played the entirety of his career from the right wing position.

Gakpo represents better value for money but United had a different opinion over the summer. The club are now keen on signing him in January and should have an advantage, having been in constant contact with the player and PSV regarding a possible deal earlier this year.

The Netherlands international is valued at just over £30 million, according to Transfermarkt, but United may need to pay a much higher figure amid his excellent run of form this season. With interest from other European teams, PSV will look to make the most to drive up his transfer value.