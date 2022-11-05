Chelsea vs Arsenal preview | Team news | How to stream | Prediction

Chelsea will be looking to close in on the top four when they take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues dropped out of the Champions League qualification places following a 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend and they now sit seventh in the Premier League table – three points adrift of fourth placed Newcastle United.

Chelsea bounced back with a routine win over Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday night but Graham Potter will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the league.

The recently appointed Chelsea boss knows his side are in for a tough battle tomorrow afternoon as they prepare to welcome in-form Arsenal to Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have enjoyed a superb start to the season and have spent much of the campaign sitting top of the table having won 10 of their 12 Premier League games so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side hold a 10 point lead over Chelsea and can extend that advantage with a win in West London tomorrow, while a win would also see them reclaim top spot from Man City – who scored a stoppage time penalty to see-off Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Team news

Chelsea have confirmed the devastating news that Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a serious hamstring injury in midweek. The full-back is expected to be out for around three months.

Wesley Fofana remains on the sidelines with a knee injury while N’Golo Kante also misses out with a thigh problem. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been back in favour recently but he’s ruled out with a knock so Edouard Mendy will start in goal.

Denis Zakaria will be hoping to keep his place after impressing in midweek but Mateo Kovacic is fit after recovering from a tight calf so he’s expected to get the nod alongside Jorginho in midfield for Chelsea.

Arsenal are set to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu after he limped off during the final stages of Thursday’s win over Zurich. Oleksandr Zinchenko was an unused substitute in midweek after only recently recovering from a calf injury so Kieran Tierney is expected to keep his place at left-back.

Emile Smith Rowe remains on the sidelines for Arsenal after undergoing groin surgery but Mohamed Elneny made his return from a hamstring injury in midweek. Although he’ll drop to the bench with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka recalled.

Expected line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount; Aubameyang, Sterling

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

How to watch/stream

Chelsea vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 12pm on Sunday lunchtime. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Chelsea vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 12pm on Sunday lunchtime. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Prediction

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: This promises to be a fascinating game. Arsenal have a terrific recent record against Chelsea as they’ve won the last four meetings in all competitions, including their last two trips to Stamford Bridge, so they should be full of confidence. Arteta’s side have looked tired recently but you’d expect them to be up for this London derby as they look to make another statement of intent in the title race.

Potter is yet to taste defeat at home and he has improved Chelsea since taking over. However, the defeat at Brighton will be a concern and their depleted defence could be vulnerable to an energetic Arsenal attack. Gabriel Jesus will be itching to end his goal drought. We’re going to sit on the fence and back a 1-1 draw.