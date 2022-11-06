Man Utd considering swoop for Dusan Vlahovic

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United could make a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic next summer.

Ronaldo’s future at United was heavily speculated at the start of the season but the Portuguese ended up staying. However, the 37-year-old could still leave the club next year and The Telegraph report that United are considering a long-term replacement.

According to the outlet, Erik ten Hag’s side are keeping a close eye on Vlahovic and most especially the slump of Juventus in Serie A. There is a feeling that the Italian giants could lose high-profile players next summer if they fail to secure Champions League football.

Elite striker

Ronaldo had an outstanding comeback season with United, scoring 24 times, but the goals have now dried up for him. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has found the back of the net on just three occasions this season from 15 appearances. He is not a regular starter anymore.

With his staggering wages of £515,000-a-week, it makes sense for United to offload him soon. Vlahovic would be a superb replacement for the Portuguese, considering he is only 22 years of age and just entering the prime of his playing career.

The Serbian has registered eight goals and an assist from 15 appearances for Juventus this season. He has gifted finishing ability and has the potential to become a potent goalscorer like Erling Haaland, who has been a revelation for Manchester City.

United’s chances of signing him could depend on Juventus’ financial status. If the Turin club fail to make the top four in Serie A or lift the Europa League title, it could force them into cashing in on key players to balance their financial books.

Nonetheless, United won’t get him for cheap. Juventus agreed a package worth £66.6 million to sign Vlahovic in January this year, and it may take a significant fee to persuade them to consider the sale of the former Fiorentina man.