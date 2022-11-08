Man Utd seriously interested in signing Choupo-Moting

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are seriously interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January.

The Cameroonian star has been in fantastic form for the Bundesliga champions this season, registering 10 goals and three assists from only 14 appearances in all competitions. His form has grabbed plenty of attention across Europe and Plettenberg claims that United are determined to sign him this winter.

The Premier League giants are braced for the potential exit of Cristiano Ronaldo in January and want Choupo-Moting to replace him. However, their chances of signing him seem difficult. The 33-year-old, whose contract expires in June next year, is keen on discussing a fresh extension at Bayern.

Stop-gap signing

Ronaldo’s future continues to be speculated ahead of 2023. The Portuguese has started the last four matches under manager Erik ten Hag but this has not stopped the gossip surrounding his future. In fact, The Telegraph report that the board won’t stand in the way of Ronaldo leaving in January.

A stop-gap signing could be a solution to compensate for the Portuguese’s exit this winter but that may not be Choupo-Moting. The Cameroonian has had a stunning late career revival with Bayern and is currently their priority choice to lead the attack after Robert Lewandowski’s exit last summer.

Bayern would not want to let him go anytime soon and contract talks could speed up amid the transfer talk involving United. Ten Hag’s side may need to look elsewhere to replace Ronaldo but we won’t be surprised if the five-time Champions League winner stays put for the back end of the season.

United have a big January transfer window ahead after a mixed start to their campaign. They are three points behind the top four in the Premier League and have been pitted against Barcelona in the play-off round of the Europa League. The reluctance to spend in January could prove costly for them.