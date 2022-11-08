Expected Chelsea line-up vs Man City, 7 changes

Chelsea will be facing Manchester City on the road in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third round tie.

Graham Potter’s side have struggled for form over recent weeks and they are currently winless in four Premier League games. They lost 1-0 to Arsenal at the weekend but the margin of defeat could have been wider if not for Thiago Silva’s resolute defending.

Team News:

The London giants will be without Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell with long-term injuries. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also out until the World Cup with a foot problem while Jorginho is doubtful with a similar concern, as per Potter’s press conference update today. Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Manchester City.

Goalkeeper: With Arrizabalaga out of action, Edouard Mendy should be confirmed of his place in goal. Potter has the option of playing third-choice keeper Marcus Bettinelli if he wishes but is unlikely to take such a gamble against Manchester City, who tend to field a strong line-up in every competition.

Defence: With injuries to three key defenders, Potter has barely any room for rotation. The Blues manager may stick with a four-man backline as on Sunday. Silva is often rested in the midweek games and he could be swapped with Kalidou Koulibaly, who was an unused substitute against Arsenal. The Senegal star should line-up alongside Trevoh Chalobah in central defence for Chelsea with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marc Cucurella continuing in their respective full-back positions.

Midfield: If Jorginho is deemed unfit, Mateo Kovacic should return to the starting line-up after his cameo in the derby. Denis Zakaria, who was excellent on his debut last week, should be rewarded with another start. Mason Mount has regularly played as the advanced attacking midfielder for the London giants but we may see him drop to the bench with Conor Gallagher getting his chance from the role.

Attack: Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang barely influenced the London derby against Arsenal. The trio could drop to the bench with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja taking up their places. Ziyech likes to face Pep Guardiola’s side and has two goals in four meetings.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Manchester City