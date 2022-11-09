Man Utd targeting Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz

90min has revealed that Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz this winter.

Diaz has been in fine form this season in the Championship, with nine goals in his 20 appearances so far. Last season, Diaz managed to net 22 goals but could not help Blackburn secure promotion. This term, the Chilean international has been leading the Rovers’ promotion charge once again with impressive displays in front of the goal.

Diaz’s current deal with the Riversiders expires next summer and the 23-year-old has already communicated to his club that he does not plan on extending his stay at the Ewood Park. Therefore, Blackburn now must decide whether to sell him for a fee in January or risk losing him for free at the end of the season.

Diaz is currently leading the scoring charts in the Championship so it would obviously dent Blackburn’s promotion hopes if they cash-in this winter, but they cannot afford to lose him for nothing either.

90min claims that scouts from the Premier League have been tracking Diaz over the past few weeks and Manchester United are among the clubs who have sent representatives to watch the forward. Among other clubs are Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It is assumed that an offer in excess of £10 million would be enough to convince Blackburn to part ways with their striker despite the deal potentially causing harm to their promotion push.

Our View

Diaz has been showing a lot of promise in the Championship. He seems to have continued from where he left off last season, having already scored nine goals this term.

Man Utd have got the necessary pull to attract young players from the English second tier. That being said, they are also in need of a young forward, with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo unclear and Anthony Martial battling constant injury issues.

Diaz could be a good low-budget goal-scoring option, especially after boss Erik ten Hag has been told that funds would come at a premium this winter. There will be plenty of competition for his signature but Diaz would be a solid addition to the United squad to give them another option during the second half of the season.