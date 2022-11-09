Man Utd on high alert as Memphis Depay demands free transfer

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via the Express) has claimed that Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is set to demand a free transfer from Barcelona this winter, putting Man Utd on red alert.

The Dutchman has had a season to forget so far. He has only made three appearances for the Blaugrana, having missed 12 matches with a thigh injury. The summer arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have pushed Depay further down the pecking order and he’s now firmly out of favour under Xavi.

The 28-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract at Spotify Camp Nou and has no intention to extend his stay. The report says Depay does not want Barcelona to profit from his exit as he believes that the club benefitted when they signed him on a free transfer, and therefore, he now wants to leave for nothing in January.

The Express claims that the situation has put Manchester United on red alert as Erik ten Hag could now move for his compatriot as he looks to strengthen his attacking options this winter.

However, United aren’t the only club being linked as the newspaper says that Tottenham and Chelsea could also renew their interest in Depay having been keen to sign the Dutchman during the summer.

Graham Potter’s side are struggling in front of goal this term. The Blues signed Raheem Sterling and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in the summer but so far, it has not paid off for them. Depay potentially becoming a free agent this January could tempt the West London club, given that the former Lyon star scored 13 goals last season, across all competitions.

Depay has previously played for Manchester United but was sold to Lyon in January 2017 after failing to establish himself under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. He made 53 appearances for the Red Devils but managed to net only seven times.

Our View

Memphis Depay was 21 when United signed him. Now, he is 28 and has evolved as a player so he may be better prepared to cope with the pressure of playing for a club like Manchester United. He is not the kind of player that will guarantee 20+ goals a season but he’s an extremely hardworking professional if his stay at Barca is anything to be judged by.

He can play anywhere across the frontline and his versatility would be a useful asset for ten Hag. Manchester United could benefit immensely if they do decide to sign the Dutchman, especially on a free transfer as the future of veteran Cristiano Ronaldo is currently unclear and Anthony Martial has been battling recurrent injury problems.