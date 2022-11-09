[Teams] Arsenal vs Brighton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the League Cup tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Chelsea in the league on Sunday. Number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is given a rest and youngster Karl Hein makes his debut between the sticks. Matt Turner is named on the bench.

Kieran Tierney is also recalled as the Scottish international replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back while Cedric Soares comes in to make a rare start for Arsenal at right-back. Ben White is rested while Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out with a muscle injury.

Rob Holding is given a recall tonight as he lines-up alongside William Saliba – who is the only player to retain his place in the Arsenal line-up from the team that beat Chelsea at the weekend.

Thomas Partey is handed a breather by Arteta as he protects his key men ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Wolves. Granit Xhaka is also rested so Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny are recalled to start in midfield.

Martin Odegaard is also rested so Fabio Vieira is given another chance to impress in the attacking midfield role tonight. Bukayo Saka is given the night off as he’s not even named among the Arsenal substitutes.

Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench along with Gabriel Jesus as Marquinhos gets another chance to impress in attack. Reiss Nelson also starts out wide with Eddie Nketiah recalled to lead the line up front for the Gunners.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Hein, Cedric, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Elneny, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah

Subs: White, Partey, Gabriel, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Turner, Xhaak, Zinchenko.

Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill; Lamptey, Gilmour, Caicedo, March; Sarmiento, Welbeck, Enciso

Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Gross, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Estupinan, Turns, Moran.