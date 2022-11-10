Man Utd remain interested in Victor Osimhen

Manchester Evening News has reported that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is on Manchester United’s shortlist of possible goal-scoring targets for next year.

Osimhen was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the final stages of the summer window as Erik ten Hag tried to strengthen his attack but a move failed to materialise.

The Nigerian is contracted to Napoli until 2025 and the Gli Azzurri could come under pressure to sell him if he enters the final two years of his deal. He joined Napoli in 2020 from Lillie for a club-record fee of €80 million and it seems the Italians will want to make a profit from any potential sale.

M.E.N claims that Manchester United are continuing to prepare a shortlist of potential striker targets and Osimhen remains on their radar following his excellent form for Napoli.

It would also be near impossible to convince Napoli to part ways with Osimhen in the middle of the season, especially with the Serie A outfit eight points clear at the top of the table and Osimhen an integral part of Luciano Spalletti’s team. Therefore, any move to United would have to wait until the summer.

Osimhen has already netted nine times from his 13 appearances for Napoli this season and is continuing on from where he left off last term, so it’s no surprise he’s attracting the attention of elite clubs from across Europe, including Manchester United.

Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that Napoli value their man at £87.30 million (€100 million) with Chelsea also said to be interested in signing the 23-year-old, so it’s not going to be easy for Man Utd if they formalise their pursuit.

Our View

Osimhen has been due for a big-money transfer for some time now and next summer he could finally get his move. United should do everything to sign him because his profile fits the description of a modern-day striker.

Osimhen is one of the more agile strikers in the game and is strong physically which makes him well suited to the Premier League. Also, Napoli are an attacking side that employs a possession-based system, similar to what Erik ten Hag wants from his team. So Osimhen should fit ten Hag’s system like a glove.

The Red Devils though, need to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League for next season, if they are to land Osimhen. With the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial unclear, Osimhen would be an apt replacement who can deliver the goods week in and out.