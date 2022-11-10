Edson Alvarez confirms he wanted Chelsea move

In an interview with Star+ via ESPN, Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has confirmed that he fought hard to join Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The Mexican star was a top target for Chelsea before the summer transfer deadline but Ajax made it clear that they had no time to pursue a replacement. As a result, the club’s £43 million offer was rejected and Alvarez has now revealed that he tried his best to join the London giants.

Speaking to Star+, the 25-year-old said that his entourage never imagined that Chelsea would return with a late offer for him. He added that Ajax had their hands tied with no replacement in place, but he fought as hard as possible to push for a move to Stamford Bridge.

He said: “There had been a follow-up of course and we never, never imagined that in the last few days that bid would come in, so it was a complicated scenario since Ajax really had their hands tied, they couldn’t do anything, they didn’t have a player in my position.”

“Obviously, I fought as hard as I could, I didn’t want to stretch things so much either because I know the responsibility I have here at the club, but in the end, you know that everything changes, a better league, a better life for you and your family.”

January move

Chelsea signed Denis Zakaria from Juventus on loan after their failed move for Alvarez. The Swiss has made just two competitive appearances under manager Graham Potter and none of them have been in the Premier League. The club could cut short his loan stint in January.

The London giants could also make a fresh approach for Alvarez this winter. They have lacked a strong defensive resolve in midfield this season with N’Golo Kante being injured. The Frenchman is not touted to return to first-team action until late February or early March.

Still, there are no assurances that Kante would be fully fit and back to his best. Considering this, Chelsea must be active in the next transfer window and a move for Alvarez makes sense. The Mexican is one of the best holding midfielders in the Dutch top-flight at the moment.

According to WhoScored.com, he has won 2.4 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game for club and country this season with 2.7 clearances. He has won almost three aerial duels on average while completing 86.6 per cent of his passes. He has created one key chance per appearance.

Chelsea should return for his signature in January, but Ajax may have different plans.