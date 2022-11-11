Arsenal make £52.4m bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Arsenal have made a formal bid of £52.4 million to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been in sublime form in the Premier League this season and they currently occupy the top position in the standings with a two-point lead over Manchester City. If they want to sustain the title challenge, they must bolster the squad and a new wide player could be one of the priorities.

It is now reported by Di Natale that the London giants have made an official £52.4 million bid to sign Mudryk and Shakhtar are reflecting over the offer. Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Ukrainian star, having first attempted to land his signature during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Must buy

Mudryk has been in stupendous touch for Shakhtar this season. In his 15 appearances in all competitions, he has scored eight goals and provided another seven assists. Five of those involvements were in the Champions League group stage as Shakhtar finished third ahead of Celtic.

Arsenal could well meet Shakhtar in the last 16 of the Europa League in March and it could be with Mudryk in their squad. The 21-year-old can play on either flank but prefers the left wing. Gabriel Martinelli has excelled from the role under Arteta but the Gunners must still spend on a competitor.

If they want to stay with City in the title race until May, Arsenal need more quality to deal with fatigue and possible injuries. Mudryk comes with a huge price tag on him but with age on his side, it would be a terrific piece of investment for the London giants in the long term.

Shakhtar will want to get as much as possible from Mudryk’s sale, but Arsenal’s bid should seriously test their resolve ahead of January. Apart from a winger, the Premier League leaders will want a quality defensive midfielder to cover up for Thomas Partey, who is injury-prone.