[Teams] Wolves vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux

Arsenal can move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they beat Wolves at Molineux Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made plenty of changes from the side that were beaten 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is among those recalled so Karl Hein makes way.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also recalled to start at left-back so Kieran Tierney has to make do with a place among the Arsenal substitutes. Gabriel is recalled after being rested in midweek as he lines-up alongside William Saliba so Rob Holding drops out of the starting eleven after getting a run out on Wednesday.

Ben White will be looking to celebrate his call up to the England World Cup squad as he’s recalled at right-back with Cedric Soares making way. Thomas Partey was given a breather in the League Cup but the Ghanaian international is recalled to start tonight meaning Mohamed Elneny drops to the Arsenal bench.

Granit Xhaka is also back in the starting eleven with Albert Sambi Lokonga missing out and Martin Odegaard is recalled to captain the Gunners meaning Fabio Vieira has to settle for a place among the subs.

Arteta has recalled his big guns in attack with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli back on the wings after being rested last time out. Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos drop to the bench. Gabriel Jesus is also back in the line-up as he leads the line up front so Eddie Nketiah has to make do with a place on the bench tonight.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Sa, Semedo, Collins, Toti, Kilman, Bueno, B. Traore, Neves, Moutinho, A. Traore, Guedes.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Mosquera, Ronan, Nunes, Hodge, Campbell, Lembikisa.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Marquinhos.