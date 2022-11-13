Man Utd plot a winter swoop for Joao Felix

Spanish outlet Cadena SER has claimed that Manchester United could return for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix this winter.

It was only last summer that United had a £109 million (€125 million) bid knocked back by Atleti. This season, however, the Portuguese forward has endured a difficult start and his value has dropped down to £52 million (€60 million), according to CIES Football Observatory. And, he could be available for cheap this winter, as per the source.

It has been further revealed by Cadena SER that Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close watch on the developments surrounding the 23-year-old, who is experiencing one of his leanest patches with the Rojiblancos this term.

Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain and his potential January departure could ‘pave the way’ for the arrival of Felix. And, both Ronaldo and Felix share the same agent in Jorge Mendes.

Atleti paid a mammoth £113 million to Benfica to acquire Felix’s services in 2019. The gamble, however, seems to have failed for the former La Liga champions.

Our View

Erik ten Hag is in need of attacking reinforcements as Ronaldo has been out of form this season and Anthony Martial has been battling constant injury issues. Therefore, the Dutch tactician has had no solid option to lead his line, on a consistent basis.

Felix is one of the more talented forwards in Europe but has failed to fit in to Diego Simeone’s defensive system. The Portugal international though could thrive under ten Hag with his pace and tenacity in front of the goal. Felix’s finishing is one of his strong suits and he can also create chances.

There have been numerous reports suggesting a potential fall-out between Felix and Simeone and that Atleti want to sell him in January. It is highly possible that he will be available for far less than what Atleti wanted for him in the summer. Having said that, if Manchester United can land a player like Felix for £52 million, it would be a steal.

There is no doubt that Felix would considerably improve United’s attack and the options at hand for ten Hag. But, it remains to be seen if Atletico Madrid are willing to part ways with Felix in the middle of the season, with the race for the top four looking set to go down to the wire in La Liga.