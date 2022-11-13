Lewis Hall has bright future ahead at Chelsea

Lewis Hall’s performance was one of the few positives for Chelsea as they slumped to a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Graham Potter’s side went into the Magpies clash on the back of four winless league games. There was the anticipation that the streak could extend against an in-form Newcastle outfit.

It was the case with the Magpies coming on top with a 1-0 win. Joe Willock’s stunning goal from the edge of the box in the 67th minute ensured that the hosts won five league games in a row.

Barring one effort from Conor Gallagher which was superbly saved by Nick Pope, Chelsea never looked like scoring. The World Cup break has definitely come at the right time for them.

One of the few positives from yesterday was Lewis Hall. The 18-year-old was handed a surprise start in the Carabao Cup third round defeat to Manchester City where he was impressive.

He had two brilliant chances to score in the 2-0 loss, but both of his shots were with his weaker right foot. Nevertheless, he made a good impression to earn himself his Premier League debut.

Potter made a statement yesterday by picking Hall over Marc Cucurella at left wing-back. The youngster had a few wayward passes early on but grew in confidence and looked more assured.

Over 73 minutes, the Blues graduate won six duels and completed two take-ons. He made three interceptions and one tackle while providing two key passes for his teammates (SofaScore).

Hall has generally played in midfield for Chelsea’s development teams but has adapted well at left wing-back in his two senior appearances. His displays should put him good stead for the future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have a big season ahead after the World Cup interval. They are lying eighth in the table at the moment, eight points behind Tottenham in fourth with a match in hand.