Man Utd ready to offload £132m duo to help fund ten Hag’s rebuild

According to The Guardian, Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag is looking to continue his rebuilding project at Old Trafford and is keen to move on Harry Maguire and Fred.

The report states that the English giants will listen to offers for Maguire, who they signed in the summer of 2019, for a whopping £80 million.

Maguire is the fourth-most expensive signing that the Red Devils have made in their history, but he has hardly justified his price since his arrival over three years ago.

The Englishman has lost his place to the likes of Raphael Varane and new recruit Lisandro Martinez, who are trusted by ten Hag, while Victor Lindelof also appears to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Despite being an important commodity for the England national team, as he’s expected to be a starter at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Maguire is currently the antonym of the word “important” at the red half of Manchester.

Having been the captain under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Maguire has his seat reserved on the bench under Ten Hag. The 29-year-old has started just three games in the current league campaign.

That says more than you need to know about where Maguire’s future lies. Ten Hag clearly doesn’t want to see Maguire as one of the pioneers in the reconstruction of the current team, and the Guardian says United are ready to cash-in next summer as ten Hag continues his rebuild.

Huge loss

It’s common knowledge that the club would not make a profit on the sale of the player they acquired from Leicester City. But whatever they can recoup from his sale will help fund a replacement.

Maguire is not the only name the former Ajax manager is looking to get rid of as the Guardian claims that United are also ready to offload Fred at the end of the current campaign.

The Brazilian joined Man Utd for £52m but has lost his place under ten Hag. His contract expires next summer and the club have shown no indication of extending his stay, as ten Hag would rather cut their losses and let Fred leave on a free transfer.

That means Manchester United are ready to offload two players that cost them around £132m with very little likely to be recouped in transfer fees, so they’re set to make a huge loss on the duo.