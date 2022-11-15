Mykhaylo Mudryk has opened the door to joining Arsenal

Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk has confirmed he is keen on joining Arsenal this winter but wants to hold talks with Mikel Arteta before agreeing to anything, according to the Mirror.

Arsenal have enjoyed a sensational start to the new season as they sit five points clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League table having won 12 of their 14 games so far.

However, Arteta is working with a small squad at the Emirates Stadium and the Spanish coach has hinted he’d like to strengthen his ranks in January to help boost their title hopes.

A new winger is reportedly high on the agenda as Arsenal have been overly reliant on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka so far this campaign, and Mudryk has been widely touted as their prime target.

The 21-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal back in the summer and reporter Fabrizio Romano claimed recently that the Gunners held ‘very positive’ talks with the Shakhtar star.

Romano says Mudryk’s asking price has risen to at least £60m following his impressive form this season, which has seen him provided 8 goals and 8 assists in his 16 appearances so far.

Speculation is intensifying ahead of the January window that Arsenal are lining-up a move for the Ukrainian international, and Mudryk has now fuelled the fire by admitting he’d be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to journalist Vlada Sedan, wife of Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mudryk revealed that he’s been keeping a close eye on Arsenal’s results and even watches their games.

‘Probably join Arsenal’

The young winger also said he would rather join the Gunners than be on the bench at a club like Real Madrid. However, he made it clear he’d want to speak with Arteta to know what his plans would be for him before agreeing to any move.

Mudryk revealed to Sedan’s YouTube channel [as quoted by the Mirror]:

“Yeah. I check on them on MyScore and know when they’re playing I can check on them. I also watch them too. They are a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals.” “From a purely hypothetical perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal. “But it’s a tough question and involves a lot of factors in my answer. I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance. Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role in his side to be.”

According to the Romano, Mudryk went on to say that a clubs brand of football and his role in the team is more important to him than the stature of a club, and confirmed he’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t secure a move this winter.

Mudryk is clearly open to joining Arsenal and this isn’t the first time he’s talked up the possibility of moving to North London, so the Gunners should be well positioned to win the race for his signature.

The Ukrainian is predominantly a left winger but can play on either flank so he’d provide top class support for Martinelli and Saka if he ends up joining Arsenal in January.