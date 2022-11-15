Man Utd handed Matheus Cunha transfer boost

Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha following an update from Marca today.

The Brazilian forward was on the radar of United last summer and it was claimed that they could make a £45 million bid for his signature. However, a transfer was never on the cards as Atletico made it clear that they had no intention of selling him.

Cunha was regarded as a key player under manager Diego Simeone back then, but the scenario has seemingly changed ahead of January. The 23-year-old has hardly played this season and is now looking at the option of heading to the Premier League.

January boost

United could seriously prioritise a new striker in January as Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out. The Portuguese came with some disrespectful comments towards manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday and there is talk of his deal being terminated soon.

This would leave the club with Marcus Rashford and an injury-plagued Anthony Martial as the only striker choices. They will have to enter the transfer market for a marksman and Cunha could be one of the players considered by the United board.

His performances have not been up to the mark this season with no goals and just two assists for Atletico, but he has plenty of potential. Cunha netted six goals and provided another six assists from 29 La Liga games last season. He made only four starts.

Cunha has the ability to become a regular striker for United in the long term. The right coaching with sufficient minutes could bring the best out of him. Ten Hag could transform his career at Old Trafford but the question is whether United are prepared to spend.

The hierarchy were probably hoping for a quiet January but Ronaldo’s recent outburst could bring a change.