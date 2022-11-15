Man City interested in signing Toni Kroos

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Premier League champions Manchester City are exploring the prospect of signing Toni Kroos from Real Madrid.

The report claims that City have already put forward their first proposal to the German, who is out of contract next summer. Although staying in Madrid is still the most probable outcome, a transfer away from the Spanish giants cannot be ruled out.

The 33-year-old has shown no inclination to extend his current terms openly and that has raised the ears of interested suitors, with Pep Guardiola’s City keeping a close eye on the situation.

The former Bayern Munich man will be able to talk to potential suitors from January 1st and can even sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer move next summer.

Kroos made the switch to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2014, after helping the German national side win their fourth World Cup title. Since then, he has been an ever-present name on the Real Madrid teamsheet, appearing an admirable 383 times for the Los Blancos, scoring 26 goals and assisting 87.

Lucrative deal

Madrid are naturally keen to extend the stay of their coveted asset, but Kroos has shown no hurry to take the talks to the negotiation table. According to Sport, the German currently earns almost £8 million at the Spanish capital and Man City are believed to be willing to pay him close to £12 million, if he decides to switch Spain for England.

If Kroos does end up joining one of the most successful English sides of the 21st century, he will be reunited with his former boss at Bavaria, Guardiola. And it makes things rational as to why the Spaniard is so keen to add the player he worked with in 2013/14.

Previously, Kroos has openly stated that Guardiola is the “perfect coach for my game” so he may be tempted by a reunion at the Etihad Stadium.

It is a signing which would make a lot of sense not just from the player’s side but the club’s side as well. City has a world class squad and adding a player of Kroos’ quality would only make them stronger as Guardiola looks to secure a Champions League trophy.