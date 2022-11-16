Man Utd draw up a three-man shortlist to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

The Express has revealed that Manchester United have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking and controversial interview with Piers Morgan, it is highly likely that the 37-year-old may have played his last game with United.

During the interview, the Portuguese made a series of direct comments toward manager Erik ten Hag, claiming that he has “no respect” for the Dutchman. Now, ESPN has claimed that ten Hag has informed the higher-ups at Old Trafford that he does not want Ronaldo to play for the club again.

Ahead of his imminent exit, the Express claims Man Utd have shortlisted three big names to help them replace the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker. The list includes Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has always been admired at United but the Frenchman has been beyond the reach of their finances. However, Manchester United are likely to tear up Ronaldo’s contract which means they would be saving £500,00/week in wages. This would in turn allow them to launch a sensational swoop for the 23-year-old who has been valued at £150 million, as per the Express. Therefore the consensus is that they would be able to manage Mbappe’s wage demands should they reach an agreement with PSG.

The 2018 World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this past summer but extended his stay with the Parisiens at the last moment. He is, however, said to be disappointed with his treatment at Parc des Princes and is reportedly trying to force an exit from the club. United could now be poised to take advantage of the situation.

Victor Osimhen

United were also linked with a move for Osimhen this summer but a move could not materialise. The Nigerian striker has been in fine form this season and is leading Napoli’s title charge, with the Gli Azzurri currently eight points clear of defending champions AC Milan. It is claimed in the report that the Blues could demand up to £100 million for their man, having signed him for £67 million in 2020.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane was also the subject of transfer speculation last year when both Manchester City and United were linked. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, however, played hardball for his prized asset and the Englishman ended up staying at the N17 club. There is optimism that with his contract running down at Spurs, he could look to leave North London if Antonio Conte fails to deliver silverware.

While United were always going to sign a new forward, the Express has also said that they are ready to accelerate their plans to sign a striker this winter, should any opening arise.