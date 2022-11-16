Arsenal fancied to make January move for Tielemans

According to Sport, Arsenal have been fancied to make a January move to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The north London giants agreed personal terms with the Belgian star last summer, but a transfer did not go through. The club refused to meet Leicester’s £32 million valuation for the 25-year-old, who had already entered the final year of his contract.

Spanish outlet Sport now claim that Mikel Arteta’s side still have an advantage over Real Madrid and Barcelona. The duo are eyeing a free transfer for next summer while Arsenal are working on a mid-season deal. Contacts have already taken place.

Bargain swoop

Tielemans to Arsenal was a constant topic of speculation last summer. Everyday, it was claimed that he would be joining the club soon. He ended up staying with Brendan Rodgers’ side while Arsenal failed to bolster their midfield department.

The decision did not backfire for the club as Thomas Partey returned from injury within a short notice but they need more quality in the first-team squad if they are to keep up with Manchester City in the race for the Premier League crown.

Tielemans would be a solid recruit with his ability to play in central, holding or attacking midfield. Arsenal must invest in a player of his quality as they tend to struggle when one of Granit Xhaka or Partey is on the sidelines with an injury.

Partey in general has had a worrying injury record at Arsenal. His late absence proved costly last season as Arsenal missed out on the top four. Tielemans may not be a like-for-like replacement, but would provide solid competition for places.

The Belgian does not shy away from making tackles. He may not have the same physical presence as Partey, but that does not undermine his qualities on the ball. He could be available on a cut-price deal in January if Leicester are tempted to sell.