Arsenal and Chelsea interested in Noah Okafor

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor in January.

Arsenal have been in extraordinary form in the ongoing Premier League season and they sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table after 14 games played. On the contrary, Nothing has gone right for Chelsea, who are 16 points and seven places behind Arsenal.

Despite the different fortunes of the London clubs, they are both likely to strengthen their attack in January and Tuttomercatoweb claim that the duo have asked for information on Okafor. Salzburg could sell their prized asset for £31 million during the winter transfer window.

Okafor has been in top form for Salzburg this season. The Swiss has netted 10 goals and provided two assists from 22 appearances. He has impressed in both the Bundesliga and Champions League and has the potential to become an elite striker in the long run.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in him, but it could come to which club is prepared to guarantee him more minutes. Judging by how the season has paved for the duo, Chelsea are better placed to land him with manager Graham Potter willing to rotate in the league.

In comparison to Potter, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has stuck with the same attacking personnel in the league, barring injuries. Okafor will be with Switzerland at the World Cup in Qatar and he has the chance to boost his reputation further with stand-out displays.

Okafor, who can also play on either wing, has a contract with Salzburg until June 2024. Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund recently admitted that he cannot rule out his departure in January with his career having taken off over the last 18 months. He could well end up in the Premier League next year.