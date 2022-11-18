Arsenal set their sights on signing William Carvalho

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho in January.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been superb during the opening half of the league season and they are deservedly top of the table with a five-point buffer over Manchester City. Despite this, City are considered front-runners by many to lift the title and Arsenal have a big challenge on their hands to stay with them in the title race.

The London giants have a strong set of 14 to 15 players as seen during the first four months of the campaign, but there is always the risk of injuries which could scupper their title hopes. For this, they must invest on more quality this winter and Fichajes report that Carvalho is being considered for a potential transfer.

Betis are reportedly prepared to move on from the Portuguese as they aim to re-invest funds in January. Arsenal are not the only English top-flight club interested in the player. They could face competition from Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Partey back-up

One of Arsenal’s main problems has been the defensive midfield position. When fit and firing, Partey is an automatic choice for Arteta but the Ghanaian has not been able to stay injury free. With the congested run of fixtures, there is every chance that he may be sidelined with another short-term setback.

Mohamed Elneny has been more than decent as the deputy to Partey but Carvalho would be a better fit. The Portuguese needs no introduction to Arsenal fans as he was regularly linked in every transfer window during the Arsene Wenger era. Him and Julian Draxler were always mentioned as possible targets.

While the Draxler saga has completely faded, Carvalho has now re-emerged as an option. At 30, he is no longer in his peak but would be a good signing nonetheless. He is not a tough tackler but has good distribution skills and can win regular duels. Keeping hold of possession is another good trait of the ex-Sporting star.

If he is available for his Transfermarkt value of £14 million, Arsenal should not hesitate to sign him. It won’t be a straightforward process for the club, however, as Newcastle and Leicester could offer good competition. Eddie Howe’s side may feel Carvalho’s experience could enhance their chances of making the top four.